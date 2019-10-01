State Dept. knew of Clinton email scandal in 2010!

Judicial Watch announced Monday it has more information about the never-ending scandal of Hillary Clinton's emails.

It's over her transfer of classified information through an unsecured email system while she was secretary of state and her deletion of more than 30,000 subpoenaed emails.

Her use of the email system has been characterized as a closely held secret while she was using it. But Judicial Watch says it now has evidence the State Department knew of it system early as early as 2010.

Daniel Baer, an Obama State Department deputy assistant secretary of state, wrote to Michael Posner, then-assistant secretary of state in 2010 about Clinton’s private email address.

He warned, "Be careful, you just gave the secretary's personal email address to a bunch of folks."

Baer noted she "guards it pretty closely."

But Clinton's email address had been in an email sent to State Department officials about WikiLeaks.

"It appears the State Department produced this email in 2016 in redacted form, blacking out Clinton’s personal email address and the discussion about Clinton’s wanting to keep her email address closely guarded," Judicial Watch said.

The watchdog sought the email after a former top Freedom of Information Act State Department official testified to Judicial Watch about reviewing it between late 2013 and early 2014.

Judicial Watch said the email production comes in discovery granted to Judicial Watch in a FOIA lawsuit in which Clinton also faces potential questioning under oath.

The court had ordered the production of the email, but the DOJ and State produced it only after Judicial Watch threatened to seek a court order.

"Judicial Watch just caught the State Department and DOJ red-handed in another email cover-up – they all knew about the Clinton email account but covered up the smoking-gun email showing this guilty knowledge for years," stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Judicial Watch has been hunting evidence of the email scandal for several years. It is probing whether Clinton used private email in an effort to evade the Freedom of Information Act; whether the State Department’s attempt to settle the FOIA case in 2014 and 2015 amounted to bad faith; and whether the State Department has adequately searched for records responsive to the request.

A federal judge recently raised concerns about the email scandal and urged Judicial Watch to "shake this tree" and see what it can find out.

The judge also criticized the State Department's handling and production of Clinton's emails in the case.

"There is no FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] exemption for political expedience, nor is there one for bureaucratic incompetence," the judge said.

The case includes court authorization for multiple depositions from Clinton associates and representatives.

Judicial Watch listed its discoveries about the scope of the Clinton email scandal: