Stephen King compares new horror novel to Trump policy

'Sometimes, life comes along and imitates art'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2019 at 9:51pm
(FOX NEWS) -- For author Stephen King, reality was starting to imitate his fiction writing when President Trump's administration detained migrant families at the southern border.

"Sometimes, life comes along and imitates art, instead of the other way around," King told "The View" on Wednesday while promoting his book "The Institute."

"As I was re-writing this book, all at once, I find out we're locking little kids up in cages on the border and I'm thinking to myself -- this is like my book," King said.

