Stocks fall as investors on edge over trade war, impeachment

(CNBC) Stocks fell on Thursday as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump that was released.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 79.59 points, or 0.3%, lower at 26,891.12. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, or 7.25 points, to 2,977.62, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.6% at 8,030.66. For the week, the S&P 500 was on pace for its second straight weekly drop.

Micron Technology, which is scheduled to release its latest quarterly figures after the bell, dropped 1.7%. Shares of large-cap tech companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all traded lower.

