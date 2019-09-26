SECTIONS
Stocks fall as investors on edge over trade war, impeachment

'A reminder of the U.S. political risks embedded in the outlook'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2019 at 4:56pm
(CNBC) Stocks fell on Thursday as traders monitored the latest trade developments and assessed a whistleblower complaint against President Donald Trump that was released.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 79.59 points, or 0.3%, lower at 26,891.12. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, or 7.25 points, to 2,977.62, while the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 0.6% at 8,030.66. For the week, the S&P 500 was on pace for its second straight weekly drop.

Micron Technology, which is scheduled to release its latest quarterly figures after the bell, dropped 1.7%. Shares of large-cap tech companies such as Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all traded lower.

Read the full story ›

