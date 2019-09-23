Stocks little changed amid worries about global economy

(CNBC) -- Stocks closed little changed Monday as weak economic data out of Europe stoked worries over the state of the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained just 15 points, or 0.1%, led by a gain in American Express. The S&P 500 ended the day just below the flatline. The Nasdaq Composite dipped nearly 0.1%.

Manufacturing activity in Germany fell to its lowest level since the financial crisis this month, data from IHS Markit showed. Germany’s services sector also grew at its slowest pace in nine months. Overall, manufacturing in the euro zone fell to a more than six-year low while services grew at is slowest pace in eight months, IHS Markit said.

