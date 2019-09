(CNBC) — Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but gains were capped as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 29 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%.

Real-estate stocks were the best performers as Treasury yields dipped. The sector rose 1.4% while the benchmark 10-year yield fell to around 1.8%.