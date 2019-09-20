Storming of secretive Area 51 to 'see aliens' fails to materialize

(BBC NEWS) Fears that thousands of people could storm Area 51 on Friday were unfounded, with just several dozen arriving at the secretive US military base.

Millions had responded to a Facebook post in June calling for people to raid the facility in Nevada on 20 September to "see them aliens".

But nobody attempted to enter the site and only one person was arrested - for urinating near the gate.

Area 51 has long been rumoured to house secrets about extraterrestrial life.

