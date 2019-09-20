SECTIONS
Storming of secretive Area 51 to 'see aliens' fails to materialize

Only 1 person arrested - for urinating near gate.

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2019 at 3:52pm
(BBC NEWS) Fears that thousands of people could storm Area 51 on Friday were unfounded, with just several dozen arriving at the secretive US military base.

Millions had responded to a Facebook post in June calling for people to raid the facility in Nevada on 20 September to "see them aliens".

But nobody attempted to enter the site and only one person was arrested - for urinating near the gate.

Area 51 has long been rumoured to house secrets about extraterrestrial life.

