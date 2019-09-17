Strange reason purple sunsets 'erupting' around world

(FOX NEWS) -- Volcanic eruptions can often be devastating to nearby regions, but a remote volcano in Russia is responsible for some beautiful sunsets, according to researchers.

The volcano Raikoke shot aerosols into the air in June, ones that Lars Kalnajs, a research associate at the University of Colorado, says are responsible for turning the sky a purple hue in different parts of the globe.

“It makes you realize that you don’t have to put a whole lot of aerosols into the stratosphere to change its composition,” Kalnajs said in a statement. “This was a relatively small volcanic eruption, but it was enough to impact most of the northern hemisphere.”

