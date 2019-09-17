SECTIONS
Diversions Education World
Print

Strange reason purple sunsets 'erupting' around world

'It's something we need to be ready for'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 17, 2019 at 3:49pm
Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Volcanic eruptions can often be devastating to nearby regions, but a remote volcano in Russia is responsible for some beautiful sunsets, according to researchers.

The volcano Raikoke shot aerosols into the air in June, ones that Lars Kalnajs, a research associate at the University of Colorado, says are responsible for turning the sky a purple hue in different parts of the globe.

“It makes you realize that you don’t have to put a whole lot of aerosols into the stratosphere to change its composition,” Kalnajs said in a statement. “This was a relatively small volcanic eruption, but it was enough to impact most of the northern hemisphere.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Facebook working with Ray-Ban on secret project
Stocks rise slightly ahead of Fed's interest-rate decision
Strange reason purple sunsets 'erupting' around world
Tim Tebow asks for 'help' with wedding
Man has 4-inch 'devil horn' removed from head
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×