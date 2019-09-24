Students earn credit studying 'Star Wars,' 'Harry Potter,' 'Game of Thrones'

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- Carnegie Mellon University offers several unconventional courses, created and taught by students, in which enrollees learn about Harry Potter, "Game of Thrones," "Star Wars," and "Avatar," just to name a few.

Each of these courses is worth three credits and is offered through a program at CMU called StuCo, or Student College, which "provide[s] Carnegie Mellon students with the opportunity to share knowledge through educational, self-designed courses."

According to CMU, "students can teach classes on any topic of their choice," so long as the course is not offered in the university's academic offerings. These courses "typically" meet once per week and students are evaluated on a "pass/fail" basis.

