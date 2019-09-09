Students support canceling college-loan debt, but not credit-card debt

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- As student loan debt in America inches towards $2 trillion, Democrat presidential candidates like Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have proposed plans that would "forgive" student loan debt for millions of Americans.

Supporters of th]ese proposals say they would offer young Americans the financial freedom they need to contribute to the economy while detractors point out the hefty price tag and potential danger in the message it sends to the next generation.

This week, Sanders was asked whether he’d forgive credit card debt as president as that, too, can be a drag on the economy. But Sanders' response to credit card debt was much different from his approach to student loan debt. "You want to buy something, you pay for it," he said.

