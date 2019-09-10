Stunning number of Californians back highway lane for self-driving cars

(STUDY FINDS) -- LOS ANGELES – As automated cars continue to improve and expand onto public roads, safety concerns linger among unsure motorists. Still, some believe infrastructure enhancements could improve safety and spur usage. What if roadways included lanes designated solely for autonomous vehicles? One new study shows that nearly three in four (73%) Californians would support a highway lane intended for exclusive access by self-driving cars.

The survey, conducted by Autonomous Vehicles California, a public advocacy organization for use of autonomous vehicles in California, included 313 adult respondents.

Self-driving car lanes have been proposed previously in California as well as other high traffic states such as New York by engineering students, firms, or advocacy groups. Previous proposals have focused on the low potential cost as compared to a rail project with estimates as low as $12M per mile, versus $139M per mile, respectively.

Read the full story ›