Supermodel on finding Jesus, new role in faith-based film

(FOX NEWS) -- She was a Victoria's Secret and Maxim fashion model at the age of 17 before quitting the industry to inspire young women online and star in faith-based films.

Nicole Weider, a former model, is the producer and actress in "Catching Faith 2," which was released last week in Walmart and on demand. She also serves as the editor-in-chief of "Project Inspired," an online community for young women bombarded with harmful messages.

"I realized the modeling industry wasn't all it's cracked up to be. I was really objectified," Weider told "Fox & Friends" on Monday, adding, "It was hurting my self-esteem and it was harmful, and so I realized I wanted more for my life and I didn't just want to focus on my outer appearance."

