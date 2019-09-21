Suspect in 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847 arrested

(FOX NEWS) A man wanted in the 1985 hijacking of a Trans World Airlines (TWA) plane in which a U.S. Navy diver was killed during the harrowing 17-day ordeal was arrested by Greek police.

Police said Saturday the suspect, a 65-year-old Lebanese man, was arrested on the island of Mykonos two days ago. His name came up as the subject of a German arrest warrant when he disembarked from a cruise ship, police said, according to Reuters.

Police did not release the suspect's name, but several Greek media outlets named him as Mohammed Ali Hammadi.

Read the full story ›