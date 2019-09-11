SECTIONS
Health Money U.S.
Print

T. Boone Pickens, 'Oracle of Oil,' dead at 91

Hedge-fund founder, philanthropist rewrote playbook for corporate raiders

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2019 at 4:15pm
Print

(CNBC) -- T. Boone Pickens, the wildcatter “Oracle of Oil,” hedge fund founder and philanthropist who rewrote the playbook for corporate raiders, has died. He was 91.

He died Wednesday of natural causes.

Pickens had been in declining health, suffering from a series of strokes and a serious fall in 2017. In late 2017, he put his sprawling 100-square-mile Mesa Vista Ranch in the Texas Panhandle on the market for $250 million, and a few months later, he closed his energy hedge fund, BP Capital, to outside investors.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Johnny Cash was nearly killed by an ostrich
Traffic ticket costs driver more than $36,000
Verdict in for Chinese woman who crashed Trump's Florida home
Strange alien world found to have water
Dow jumps more than 200 points
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×