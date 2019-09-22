SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.
Print

Teacher quits as students 'in danger' from climate change

Says pupils 'were left fearful, discouraged'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2019 at 12:55pm
Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A science teacher who had taught in New England public and private schools tells us he left the profession because his students are in danger from climate change.

Eben Bein is now the New England field coordinator for the non-profit Our Climate, a “youth-led [group] that trains young people to speak to legislators about science-based, equitable climate policy.” He writes in Education Week that there has never been “a clearer sign that our schools must do better on climate change.”

“I did not have the time and support to help young people address the one issue that will affect them the most,” Bein says. “The pittance of lessons my colleagues and I managed to squeeze into our curricula were often squandered on the minutiae of the science or the distraction that is climate denial. Our students were left fearful, discouraged, and worst of all, too busy to apply what they learn on real solutions.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Possible hoax: Racial slur targets Native American student
Less than 10 attend white-privilege event on campus of 30,000
Teacher quits as students 'in danger' from climate change
Church's drag-queen event for kids draws protest
Whiskey vs. whisky: What's the difference?
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×