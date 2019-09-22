Teacher quits as students 'in danger' from climate change

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A science teacher who had taught in New England public and private schools tells us he left the profession because his students are in danger from climate change.

Eben Bein is now the New England field coordinator for the non-profit Our Climate, a “youth-led [group] that trains young people to speak to legislators about science-based, equitable climate policy.” He writes in Education Week that there has never been “a clearer sign that our schools must do better on climate change.”

“I did not have the time and support to help young people address the one issue that will affect them the most,” Bein says. “The pittance of lessons my colleagues and I managed to squeeze into our curricula were often squandered on the minutiae of the science or the distraction that is climate denial. Our students were left fearful, discouraged, and worst of all, too busy to apply what they learn on real solutions.”

Read the full story ›