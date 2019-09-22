Teachers join fight against schools' Buddhist meditation

A legal team that has been representing public school students in Colorado and several other states who object to being taught Buddhist meditation now says teachers have legal recourse as well.

The American Center for Law and Justice is targeting the growing "mindfulness" teaching sessions in schools.

Students are told to close their eyes and obey an audio recording instructing them to clear their minds, watch their memories and emotions float away on clouds, and feel love and warmth from their connection to the universe.

While many studies find meditation has benefits, ACLJ called the "Buddhist meditation" practices in the classroom a "slippery slope."

"Going a step further, imagine that the only opt-out resolution the school offers is to place your child in the hallway unattended until the mindfulness session has finished. This is the new reality for parents across the country. ... The ACLJ is already working to protect your child from the unconstitutional religious influence of state-funded schools," the group said.

The organization now is advising that teachers also do not have to subject themselves to such religious teachings.

"As the mindfulness revolution continues to sweep our nation, students are not the only ones whose rights are being infringed. Teachers and other public employees, alike, are being forced to attend mindfulness and meditation training and/or are under significant pressure to participate in such practices despite their stated religious objections," ACLJ said.

"We have received inquiries from public employees who want to know whether it is within their rights to opt out of or refuse to participate in mindfulness and meditation trainings and practices. Forcing a teacher to participate and be trained in the mindfulness curriculums, when it is against his or her religious beliefs, violates federal law," the group argued.

Supporters of the practice insist it's strictly secular.

But ACLJ argues many proponents admit "that clearly Buddhist principles are embedded in the mindfulness programs (such as the observance of all thoughts and feelings without judgment; the belief that life is cyclical and humans are inherently good; and the idea that we are magnificent and all happiness can be achieved through self-discovery and self-reliance)/."

ACLJ noted there's a law prohibiting religious discrimination in the workplace.

"Generally, teachers who are required to attend a mindfulness training program may go to the human resources department and find out the curriculum for the program. After reviewing the program, they may inform the employer of any parts that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs. Legally, if the training or practice violates an employee's sincerely held religious beliefs, employers must allow the employee to opt out. And public schools are no exception," ACLJ said.

ACLJ's work was begun last winter when it discovered a Colorado school district's plan to institute the mindfulness platform in its elementary schools under the name of Inner Explorer.

On behalf of parents in the district, ACLJ argued that would violate the Constitution because Inner Explorer's audio guide practices what amounts to Buddhism.

Participants pay attention to breathing in and out, and learning more about their "inner worlds."

"Inner Explorer is centered around the Buddhist principle of Bhava-chakra, or the realms of reincarnation within the universe. The idea of connecting to the universe is explained as a way for children to feel love and peace within themselves," ACLJ said.