(BBC NEWS) -- Experts are warning about the dangers of "fussy eating" after a 17-year-old suffered irreparable sight loss after living on a diet of chips and crisps.

Eye doctors in Bristol cared for the young man after his vision had deteriorated to the point of blindness.

Since leaving primary school, the teen had been eating only French fries, Pringles and white bread, as well as an occasional slice of ham or a sausage.

