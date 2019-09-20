SECTIONS
Teens pledge not to have kids without action on climate change

'The fear I have when I think of the future is something most people are feeling too'

WND News Services
September 20, 2019
(CBS NEWS) Teenagers have been bursting into the conversation surrounding climate change — passionately advocating for the planet and their future living on it. But this college student is making her activism even more personal by pledging not to have children until leaders take action.

Canadian teen Emma Lim told CBS News she made the decision a few months ago not to have children in the future due to the climate crisis. "Because even though I want to have children more than almost anything, what kind of a mother would I be if I brought a baby into a world where I couldn't make sure they were safe?" she wrote on her website.

From there, she and a friend decided to create a website where others could "pledge" not to have kids as well, creating the hashtag #NoFutureNoChildren.

Read the full story ›

