Texas mass shooter got fired hours before deadly rampage

(NEW YORK POST) -- The Texas madman who went on a mobile shooting spree had been fired from his job just hours before his rampage — and had previously failed a background check, according to new reports.

Seth Ator, 36, had been axed from his trucking job a few hours before he killed seven and injured 22 in a spree in Odessa that started with a routine traffic stop on Saturday, authorities told the New York Times.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke did not mention the firing at a press briefing Sunday, instead insisting there were “no definitive answers as to motive or reasons at this point.”

