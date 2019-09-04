SECTIONS
Thousands to BBQ at home of vegan who sued neighbors

'GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2019 at 3:25pm
(NEW YORK POST) -- Thousands of people are roasting an Australian vegan who took her neighbors to court over the smell of meat and fish from their barbecue — by planning a massive cookout outside her home.

Cilla Carden made headlines this week for her legal beef, in which she claimed the odors from her neighbors’ barbecues had destroyed her quality of life, 9News reported.

Now more than 3,000 people are planning to attend a cookout outside her Perth home, organized on a Facebook page called “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden.”

