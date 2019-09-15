Thousands of fetal remains found in home of former abortion doctor

(WSBT) Officials say 2,246 fetal remains were found in the home of a doctor who used to perform abortions in South Bend until his license was suspended in 2015.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who has a home in Will County, Illinois, passed away on September 3.

Klopfer used to practice out of Women's Pavilion in South Bend. You may remember the state of Indiana suspended Klopfer's medical license in 2015 for failing to exercise reasonable care and violating several notice and documentation requirements. He was accused of failing to report an abortion preformed on a 13-year-old.

Last week his family was looking through his home in Will County following his death.

