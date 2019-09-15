SECTIONS
Health
Print

Thousands of fetal remains found in home of former abortion doctor

License suspended in 2015 for failing to exercise reasonable care

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2019 at 10:49pm
Print

(WSBT) Officials say 2,246 fetal remains were found in the home of a doctor who used to perform abortions in South Bend until his license was suspended in 2015.

Dr. Ulrich Klopfer, who has a home in Will County, Illinois, passed away on September 3.

Klopfer used to practice out of Women's Pavilion in South Bend. You may remember the state of Indiana suspended Klopfer's medical license in 2015 for failing to exercise reasonable care and violating several notice and documentation requirements. He was accused of failing to report an abortion preformed on a 13-year-old.

Last week his family was looking through his home in Will County following his death.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Kim Kardashian: Kanye West is 'born again, saved by Christ'
Pastors lead Bible study at Confederate monuments
CIA unveils Cold War spy-pigeon missions
Clean-energy invention runs on nothing but cold, night air
Loud sex mistaken for fight leads to gunshots at Days Inn Hotel
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×