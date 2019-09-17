Tim Tebow asks for 'help' with wedding

(FOX NEWS) — Like many engaged millennial couples, Tim Tebow and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters are admittedly struggling to coin the perfect wedding hashtag. Unlike most average folks of their generation, however, the former NFL quarterback and beauty queen asked their millions of Instagram followers for inspiration – with fans pitching some impeccable ideas.

“So, we’re kind of delirious a little bit right now, because we’ve been trying to come up with our wedding hashtags, and this is the list right now,” Tebow revealed in a Sept. 17 Instagram video, pointing to a blank sheet of notebook paper.

“Yeah, it’s great, it’s going very well,” a giggling Nel-Peters sarcastically joked.