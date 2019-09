(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Protesters calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment who had gathered on the East Lawn of the Capitol were joined by Rep. Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley on Thursday.

Rep. Tlaib had made headlines in January when she told a group of her supporters that “we’re going to go in there, and we’re going to impeach the motherf—er,” shortly after she had been sworn into office. The freshman lawmaker is now using it as her rallying cry.

