Today, denunciation defeats discourse

(AMERICAN GREATNESS) — t’s become little more than a banal observation to say that civil discourse has disappeared from American political life.

Conservatives try to converse, and for their efforts they get denunciation and epithets. They try to talk rationally about race and are called racists; about immigration and are called xenophobes; about the singular gifts to humanity of Western Civilization and are called white supremacists.

Decades ago rational discussion was possible—discussion where one side cited facts, human experience, and the inferences to be drawn from both; stated a point of view or explained a social phenomenon; and the other responded substantively, referring to different facts, experiences, or inferences.

In America this no longer happens.