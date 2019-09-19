SECTIONS
Towns facing unknown with 'Storm Area 51'

Just a pair of gas stations to serve possibly massive crowd

Published September 19, 2019
(Fox News) LAS VEGAS – In an area known for mystery and intrigue, the biggest unknown lies in the days ahead.

The tiny Nevada towns that dot the landscape of the high desert areas about 100 miles north of bustling Las Vegas are preparing for a possible influx of thousands of people over the next several days due to the viral "Storm Area 51" and the related festivals that have sprung up.

Thousands of alien-obsessed visitors, and just a pair of gas stations along a lone two-lane road.

