Traffic ticket costs driver more than $36,000

'I'm sick and tired at the whole system which is steamrolling ordinary people'

Published September 11, 2019 at 4:53pm
(FOX NEWS) -- An English man spent almost three years and spent almost $37,000 of his son's inheritance fighting a traffic ticket — a fine that initially would've cost him around $120.

Richard Keedwell, 71, says he was clocked driving 35 mph in a 30 mph zone while taking a day trip to the city of Worcester in 2016.

Keedwell told the BBC he "was certainly not doing more than 30 mph," and was surprised to find out days later he received a notice that law enforcement intended to prosecute him.

