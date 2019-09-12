SECTIONS
Transgender fired for telling conservative to leave coffee shop

'It was packed and the other customers turned to watch. It was pretty humiliating'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2019 at 6:11pm
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A transgender coffee shop employee in Lincoln, Nebraska, was fired for telling a customer never to come back because she supported conservatives.

"I went into [Cultiva Espresso & Crepes] for breakfast like I do once a week," Marilyn Synek, 23, described the incident to the Washington Examiner on Thursday. "An employee approached me, called me by name, and started yelling profanities at me. [The employee] asked me to leave and informed me that if I tried to come back, I would be denied service because of my 'bigoted' views."

Synek remembered being told, "You are f--king bigoted trash, and we do not want you in our restaurant. Over 80% of the people who work here are queer. You are not f--king wanted in our restaurant, so get out and don’t come back!"

