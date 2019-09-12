Transgender fired for telling conservative to leave coffee shop

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) A transgender coffee shop employee in Lincoln, Nebraska, was fired for telling a customer never to come back because she supported conservatives.

"I went into [Cultiva Espresso & Crepes] for breakfast like I do once a week," Marilyn Synek, 23, described the incident to the Washington Examiner on Thursday. "An employee approached me, called me by name, and started yelling profanities at me. [The employee] asked me to leave and informed me that if I tried to come back, I would be denied service because of my 'bigoted' views."

Synek remembered being told, "You are f--king bigoted trash, and we do not want you in our restaurant. Over 80% of the people who work here are queer. You are not f--king wanted in our restaurant, so get out and don’t come back!"

