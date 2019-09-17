Trump approval returns to 50%

President Trump's approval among likely voters has returned to 50%, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll.

The poll Monday showed 49% disapprove.

The figures break down to 35% who strongly approve and 41 percent who strongly disapprove.

President Obama, at this point in his first term, had an approval rating of 46%, according to Rasmussen.

On Sept. 2, Trump's approval was down to 45% but has been trending upward steadily since then.

The RealClearPolitics polling average also shows an upward trend, with 44.1% approval overall.

The Hill found 47% of likely voters approve, Politico 43%, The Economist 44% and Reuters 44%.