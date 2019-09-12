Trump campaign photo-bombs Dem debate

(FOX NEWS) President Trump’s re-election campaign is going up in the air to hammer home their message that the Democratic presidential candidates are pushing a socialist agenda.

The campaign says they’ll fly a banner that reads “Socialism will kill Houston’s economy” above the site of Thursday’s third round Democratic primary debate, which is being held in Houston on the campus of the historically black Texas Southern University. The banner will fly from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. local time, just ahead of the nationally televised showdown.

“Socialism SUCKS and @TeamTrump is flying high above the Dem debate in Houston to remind the circus in town that their policies will hurt Houston, Texas and America!” Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted on Wednesday.

