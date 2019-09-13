SECTIONS
Trump can win by dumping the bombast

Conrad Black: Showing some class will win over those squeamish about self-centeredness

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2019 at 6:58pm
(NEW YORK SUN) -- This is the time for President Trump to deprive his enemies of the last weapon that could be employed against him that could cause him any harm: the largely false, but still troublesome, issue of his personality and routine behavior.

Other lines of attack have come to naught: Collusion with Russia, accusations of racism provoking outbursts of mass murder (by uttering “racially charged statements,” in the inadvertently Orwellian words of CNN’s most witless talking head, Don Lemon), the verbal recession confected by the world-renowned economists of CNN and MSNBC, all of it has collapsed.

Illegal border crossings are in sharp decline as the wall is steadily extended, and Mexico cooperates in arresting the flow of illegal migrants to the United States, all within the framework of a new free-trade agreement and the steady relocation of manufacturing designed for the United States market from China to Mexico (and other countries).

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
