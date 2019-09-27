Trump demands Schiff resign for 'parody'

(Washington Examiner) President Trump called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to resign after the California Democrat read a parody of the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a hearing on a whistleblower complaint about the conversation.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” Trump said.

