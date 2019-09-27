SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Trump demands Schiff resign for 'parody'

'Lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American public'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2019 at 9:17am
Print

(Washington Examiner) President Trump called for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff to resign after the California Democrat read a parody of the president’s phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a hearing on a whistleblower complaint about the conversation.

“Rep. Adam Schiff fraudulently read to Congress, with millions of people watching, a version of my conversation with the President of Ukraine that doesn’t exist. He was supposedly reading the exact transcribed version of the call, but he completely changed the words to make it sound horrible, and me sound guilty,” Trump tweeted Friday.

“Adam Schiff therefore lied to Congress and attempted to defraud the American Public. He has been doing this for two years. I am calling for him to immediately resign from Congress based on this fraud!” Trump said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Political arguments costing employers billions
Police: Islamic school had boys chained up
Trump demands Schiff resign for 'parody'
Ethics complaint filed against House Dem
U.N. report blasts BDS as 'fundamentally anti-Semitic'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×