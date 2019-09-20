SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
Print

Trump dismisses whistleblower complaint as 'hack job'

'I have conversations with many leaders. It's always appropriate. Always appropriate'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 20, 2019 at 3:49pm
Print

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) President Donald Trump irritably defended himself Friday against an intelligence whistleblower's complaint, including an allegation of wrongdoing in a reported private conversation Trump had with a foreign leader.

The complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is ``serious'' and ``urgent,'' the government's intelligence watchdog said. But Trump dismissed the matter, insisting he did nothing wrong.

He declared Friday that the complaint was made by a ``partisan whistleblower,'' though he later said he did not know the identity of the person. He chided reporters for asking about it and said it was ``just another political hack job."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow falls for 2nd day
Margaret Atwood: Anti-abortion states should pay women who give birth
Storming of secretive Area 51 to 'see aliens' fails to materialize
Women can now legally go topless in 6 states, after federal ruling
Trump dismisses whistleblower complaint as 'hack job'
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×