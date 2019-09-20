Trump dismisses whistleblower complaint as 'hack job'

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) President Donald Trump irritably defended himself Friday against an intelligence whistleblower's complaint, including an allegation of wrongdoing in a reported private conversation Trump had with a foreign leader.

The complaint, which the administration has refused to let Congress see, is ``serious'' and ``urgent,'' the government's intelligence watchdog said. But Trump dismissed the matter, insisting he did nothing wrong.

He declared Friday that the complaint was made by a ``partisan whistleblower,'' though he later said he did not know the identity of the person. He chided reporters for asking about it and said it was ``just another political hack job."

Read the full story ›