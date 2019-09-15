Trump: Kavanaugh should 'start suing people' over new sex claims

(CNBC) — President Donald Trump said that Justice Brett Kavanaugh should “start suing people” or the Department of Justice “should come to his rescue” on Sunday in response to an article in The New York Times that surfaced a previously unreported allegation of sexual misconduct from the justice’s time as an undergraduate at Yale University.

“The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

In another post, the president wrote that “the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment.”