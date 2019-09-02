Trump mocks Debra Messing for call to doxx fundraisers

(BREITBART) -- President Donald Trump fired back at Will & Grace star Debra Messing after she called for the identities of those attending his fundraiser next month to be made public.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice, and when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.'” President Trump said Sunday. “How times have changed!”

Debra Messing joined her Will & Grace co-star Eric McCormack on Saturday, talking to social media and calling for the doxxing of those attending of next month’s Beverly Hills fundraiser for President Trump.

