Trump names new national security adviser

Robert O'Brien replaces John Bolton

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2019 at 11:49am
(AP) -- US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he is naming hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted the announcement from California, while on the third and final day of a West Coast fundraising swing.

“I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor,” Trump said. “I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

