Does Trump regret jailbreak First Step Act?

(CONSERVATIVE REVIEW) — One thing President Trump was consistent about for his entire life was the need to deter criminals, particularly dangerous drug traffickers who are often arrested for other crimes but plead down to drug charges. Sadly, rather than holding him in line to where his heart lies, so-called conservative think tanks and media personalities joined with senior adviser Jared Kushner in placing the Trump seal of approval on jailbreak at a time when Republicans could have used it to jujitsu the Democrat gun control agenda. Now, it appears that the president never supported this nonsense after all.

Earlier Tuesday, Politico reported that Kushner tried to sell Trump on pitching jailbreak as a winning issue for the election.

“It was clear he thinks it’s a total dud,” said a person familiar with the meeting. “He made it abundantly clear he doesn’t think it’s worth talking about.”