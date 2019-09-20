SECTIONS
Trump threatens San Francisco with EPA violations due to homelessness

'It's a terrible situation — we're going to be giving them a notice very soon'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2019 at 8:26pm
(BREITBART) President Donald Trump said Wednesday he is ready to slap San Francisco, California, with a notice of environmental violations as a result of their homelessness problem.

Speaking with reporters on Air Force One as he traveled back to the White House from California, Trump told them that the homeless problem in cites like Los Angeles and San Francisco was allowing pollution to flow into the ocean.

“It’s a terrible situation — that’s in Los Angeles and in San Francisco,” he said. “And we’re going to be giving San Francisco, they’re in total violation, we’re going to be giving them a notice very soon.”

