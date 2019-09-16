SECTIONS
Trump: U.S. 'locked and loaded' against attackers of Saudi oil

'Depending on verification'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2019 at 9:02pm
(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump on Sunday suggested U.S. investigators had "reason to believe" they knew who launched crippling attacks against a key Saudi oil facility, and vowed that America was "locked and loaded depending on verification."

While he did not specify who he believed was responsible for Saturday's drone attacks, U.S. investigators previously have pointed the finger at Iran.

"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" the president tweeted.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
