Trump & Ukraine: It's Biden who should be worried

Democrats are trying one more time to impeach Trump, just as they tried with every Republican president since Ike. Democrats have nothing else to offer to make America a better place. They have not made a dent in Trump's support. Trump is now the most popular president among Republicans in the last 100 years.

How many more false accusations are Democrats and the liberal media cartel going to make? None of these worked:

Trump colluded with Russians to affect the 2016 election. Wrong.

Trump asked Russians to hack into the DNC and Clinton servers. Wrong.

Trump obstructed the Mueller investigation. Wrong.

Trump did not have the authority to fire then-FBI Director James Comey. Wrong. (The director of the FBI works for POTUS.)

Trump did not have the authority to disclose confidential information without permission from the State Department. Wrong. (The State Department works for POTUS.)

Don Jr. violated the law when he met with a Russian lawyer. Wrong.

Trump violated the Constitution when he spoke his views about Gen. Michael Flynn to Comey. Wrong.

Trump was violating the Constitution by stopping some immigration from the Middle East. wrong.

Trump cannot put tariffs on China without the consent of Congress. Wrong.

Trump must give Congress his tax returns. Wrong.

Trump violated the emoluments clause. Wrong.

Trump forced the military to stay at his hotels. Wrong.

Trump violated the Constitution when he reversed 900 Obama rules/regulations/executive orders. Wrong.

Now, the Democrats claim that Trump abused his power and violated campaign law by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden's son Hunter and that Trump threatened Ukraine to do it.

The whistleblower was not present for the conversation. Third-party information is hearsay. The person who supposedly told the whistleblower the information will not substantiate it. The transcript of the phone conversation does not show any quid pro quo. The government substantiates the transcript is accurate, that nothing is missing. All is represented.

It is obvious after reading the transcript that Trump was asking Ukraine for help as president of the United States in trying to find the Clinton server and in trying to investigate Biden's son, and not asking for help for his campaign. The president can do that. He has the authority to ask foreigners for help in any investigations. Where is the Clinton server? Does it show that Clinton broke the law? What did Biden and his son do?

Did Trump violate campaign rules by asking Ukraine for help? As per the Department of Justice, there are no campaign violations in the transcript. Did Trump use quid pro quo to pressure Ukraine for help? As per DOJ, no. But if Trump did, he has the authority to do so as president to gain help for the USA.

Are Democrats and the liberal media cartel going to try to spin the transcript like they tried to spin the Mueller report? That the transcripts are missing information? That the transcripts imply more than what the words state? How do Democrats and media retreat after they made those accusations from hearsay before reading the transcript? America is watching.

Sixty-seven U.S. senators are required to remove a president from office in any impeachment. Only 45 are Democrats. So how many Republicans would vote to remove Trump when 91% of Republicans love Trump? Nancy knows this. So why are Democrats doing this? Because they have nothing else to help make America a better place. They continue to make unsupported accusations because they have nothing else – just as they tried with Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Biden is the one who should be worried. Did Biden pressure Ukraine? Did his son use his father for help that gained him more than a billion dollars?

Democrats are desperate. They have no platform to beat Trump in 2020, so they are resorting to tricks again, just as they tried in 2016 by accusing Trump of collusion with Russians. Let's investigate Biden's interaction with Ukraine and find the Clinton server. Maybe Ukraine can help. Is that what really worries Democrats, Clinton and Biden?