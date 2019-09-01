Twitter lays blame for Dorsey's vulgar account hack

(BLOOMBERG) -- Twitter Inc. blamed Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s mobile phone carrier for a hack of his Twitter account that sent out a stream of offensive tweets on Friday.

“The phone number associated with the account was compromised due to a security oversight by the mobile provider,” Twitter said in a comment posted by spokesman Brandon Borrman late Friday.

Borrman clarified Saturday that the company isn’t identifying the carrier, and so far none of the four major U.S. mobile providers has admitted responsibility.

