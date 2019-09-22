Twitter suspends entire leadership team of Latinos For Trump

(DC CLOTHESLINE) Wednesday, the entire leadership team for Latinos for Trump was suspended from Twitter, according to a press release.

“On September 18th, Twitter management suspended the accounts for the entire leadership team of Latinos for Trump organization, who operates under Americanos. As a company that claim’s [sic] its purpose is ‘to serve the public conversation,’ the unjustified suspensions of these accounts is not only contrary to their stated purpose, but also silences the voice of a significant minority group,” the release said.

As usual, Twitter provided no reasoning for suspending Latinos for Trump.

Read the full story ›