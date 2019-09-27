U.N. report blasts BDS as 'fundamentally anti-Semitic'

(UNITED WITH ISRAEL) On Monday, the United Nations (UN) released an interim report by Special Rapporteur Ahmed Shaheed that blasts the UN for its stance on BDS and exposes the movement’s role in promoting anti-Semitism.

The report, called “Combating Anti-Semitism to Eliminate Discrimination and Intolerance Based on Religion or Belief,” was presented to the Human Rights Council following recent addresses by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on anti-Semitism and religious freedom.

It discusses the “growing use of anti-Semitic tropes by white supremacists including neo-Nazis and members of radical Islamist groups,” and slams “‘left-wing’ anti-Semitism [that] employ[s] anti-Semitic narratives or tropes” to criticize Israel.