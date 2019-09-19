U.S.: American Airlines saboteur mechanic may have terror ties

(FOX NEWS) -- A federal judge on Wednesday denied bail to a former American Airlines mechanic accused of sabotaging a jetliner in July over possible links to the Islamic State (ISIS).

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chris McAliley ordered Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani held during a Miami court hearing. He is charged with willfully damaging, destroying or disabling an aircraft,

Prosecutors presented evidence that Alani -- a naturalized American citizen from Iraq -- has a brother with possible ties to ISIS and a history of statements wishing harm to non-Muslims.

Read the full story ›