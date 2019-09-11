A Michigan church canceled a 9/11 event critical of the interfaith movement and Islamic supremacism after complaints from the Council on American-Islamic Relations and politicians.

Bloomfield Hills Baptist Church was to host a two-day event called “9/11 forgotten? Is Michigan surrendering to Islam?” on Wednesday and Thursday.

A former Muslim who has become a popular speaker, Shahram Hadian, was to speak Wednesday on “How the Interfaith Movement is Sabotaging America and the Church.” And on Thursday, Jim Simpson, a former Office of Management and Budget economist to three presidents and an investigative reporter, was to speak on “How Islam is Destroying America from Within.”

The event was planned by a group called the Detroit Coalition for Freedom.

In response to the cancelation, the organization United West will feature the two speakers in a webinar on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Eastern time that can be viewed online through registration.

‘We don’t hate Muslims’

Last week, the Baptist church’s pastor, Donald McKay, defended the event in an interview with WJBK-TV.

“Islam is a growing threat in the United States of America,” he said. “We don’t hate Muslims, we hate the ideology they are identified with.

Hadian said on his website that his Sept. 11 discussion would “expose the growing deception of interfaith dialogue” and “explain how interfaith ‘dialogue’ is compromising the Gospel & our national security.”

But the Council on American-Islamic Relations along with members of Congress and state representatives pressed the church to cancel the event, and its elders complied.

The executive director of CAIR’s Michigan chapter, Dawud Walid, cast the event’s message as “anti-Muslim bigotry.”

“Though we believe that houses of worship have the right to preach their doctrine, we find it incredibly irresponsible for a church to invite someone who has the objective of spewing clear anti-Muslim bigotry,” Walid told the Detroit Free Press.

While CAIR portrays itself as a civil rights group, it’s history illustrates the point of Simpson’s lecture: Movements such as the Muslim Brotherhood are present in the United States — as a Brotherhood document seized by the FBI shows — to “destroy Western Civilization from within.”

CAIR has been shown in court to be a front for the terrorist organization Hamas, the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. It was designated by the State Department as an unindicted co-conspirator in a scheme to fund Hamas. And the United Arab Emirates in 2014 listed CAIR as one of 83 banned terrorist organizations, along with the Taliban, al-Qaida and ISIS.

‘Toxic and bigoted events’

Prior to the Bloomfield church’s cancelation of the event, two member of Congress from Michigan, Democratic Reps. Andy Levin and Debbie Dingell, said in a joint statement there is “no place for hate in Metro Detroit, in Michigan or anywhere in the United States.”

“We implore the Bloomfield Baptist Church to forgo the anti-Muslim events planned for next week and instead recognize America’s rich cultural and religious diversity as we reflect on one of the most painful days in our country’s history and heal from recent acts of white supremacist violence,” Levin and Dingell said.

“As people of faith, we ask Michiganders to unify in peace and celebrate our shared humanity to help prevent future acts of hatred.”

Two Muslim state lawmakers, Reps. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, and Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham, called the event “an attempt to assign blame for 9/11 to the entire Muslim community.”

“Our communities should be outraged by these scheduled toxic and bigoted events,” they said in the statement. “With the rise of mass shootings by white domestic terrorists targeting those they deem ‘other’ we are deeply disturbed that a place of worship would host an event that continues to fan the flames of hate and intolerance. Religious institutions should strive to be welcoming centers for all.”