U.S. diet still contains too many low-quality carbs

(MEDICAL NEWS TODAY) – Although the typical adult diet in the United States has improved, it still contains too much low quality carbohydrate and saturated fat, recent research concludes.

New research looks at changes in the nutritional content of a typical U.S. diet.

During 1999–2016, the average proportion of daily calorie intake that refined grains, added sugar, and starchy vegetables represented decreased by 3% in the U.S., according to the new JAMA study.

However, these low quality carbohydrates still account for 42% of daily calories, while high quality carbohydrates – such as whole grains and fruits – only account for 9%.

Over the same period, total fat intake went up by 1%. Half of this increase was due to saturated fat, which now accounts for 12% of daily calories. This figure is above the 10% maximum in the U.S. dietary guidelines.

