SECTIONS
Health
Print

U.S. diet still contains too many low-quality carbs

Whole grains, fruit account for very low percentage of calories

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2019 at 2:30pm
Print

(MEDICAL NEWS TODAY) – Although the typical adult diet in the United States has improved, it still contains too much low quality carbohydrate and saturated fat, recent research concludes.

New research looks at changes in the nutritional content of a typical U.S. diet.

During 1999–2016, the average proportion of daily calorie intake that refined grains, added sugar, and starchy vegetables represented decreased by 3% in the U.S., according to the new JAMA study.

However, these low quality carbohydrates still account for 42% of daily calories, while high quality carbohydrates – such as whole grains and fruits – only account for 9%.

Over the same period, total fat intake went up by 1%. Half of this increase was due to saturated fat, which now accounts for 12% of daily calories. This figure is above the 10% maximum in the U.S. dietary guidelines.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







AI equal with human experts in medical diagnosis
China going big with military parade for its 70th anniversary
Mayor adjourns meeting rather than hear about abortion
Stocks jump after Trump says a China deal could come soon
Netanyahu tapped to form gov't after deadlocked election
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×