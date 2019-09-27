Ukrainian official undermines whistleblower's claim

A Ukrainian official is undermining the claims of the whistleblower who alleges President Trump dealt improperly with the Ukrainian government to gain a political advantage.

The whistleblower, reportedly a CIA operative who had been assigned to the White House, alleges Trump uses U.S. aid as leverage to press Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.

However, a transcript of the telephone conversation release Wednesday doesn't support the claim.

And now Fox News reports an unnamed Ukrainian official says his government was unaware of the aid issue until a month after the July 25 phone call in which Trump discussed Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

That statement could pull the rug from under House Democrats conducting an impeachment inquiry who claim Trump's call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, was an attempt to use the U.S. government actions to gain a political advantage.

Trump did ask Zelensky to "look into" the Bidens and their dealings with Ukraine. Joe Biden was the Obama administration's point man for Ukraine and had made decisions favorable to the country's natural gas industry. Hunter Biden, meanwhile, received $50,000 a month from a corrupt Ukrainian natural gas company, Burisma Holdings, despite having no experience in the industry.

Further, Joe Biden boasted on video that he threatened the Ukrainian government with withholding U.S. aid if officials didn't fire a prosecutor that was investigating Burisma.

President Trump explained he temporarily delayed some aid to Ukraine to get other nations to contribute.

Fox News said the source told the New York Times that Zelensky's government had no knowledge of the delay until after the July phone call.

"Republicans may seize on the apparent timeline inconsistencies and claim that if a quid pro quo was in place for the roughly $391 million in frozen aid, Ukrainian officials would know about it," Fox News reported.

Zelensky also has confirmed that he felt no pressure from Trump.

Democrats also claim that Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was improperly involved in discussions with Ukraine. But Fox News obtained a text message from U.S. diplomat Kurt Volker showing Volker encouraged Giuliani to reach out to Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Wednesday he launch of an official inquiry into impeachment, based on the telephone call, but there has been no House vote.

"Impeaching a president means nullifying the results of a presidential election, which is the core act of American democratic legitimacy," the Wall Street Journal’s editorial page wrote on Friday. "If Democrats are going to do this, they have an obligation to stand up and be counted in a way that the public can examine."

Trump also has pointed out that the entire complaint submitted by the whistleblower is hearsay.

U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Ill., in a House hearing, suggested the whistleblower complaint concerning Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president is akin to the infamous and now debunked "Steele dossier" that Democrats used to obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

He also raised the point that the whistleblower had no direct knowledge of the president's conversation.

"In other words, all of this is secondhand information. None of it is firsthand information," Ratcliffe told the House Intelligence Committee, which heard the testimony of acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

"The sources the whistleblower bases his complaints on include the Washington Post, the New York Times, Politico, The Hill, Bloomberg, ABC News and others," he said.

"In other words, much like the Steele dossier, the allegations in the whistleblower's complaints are based on third-hand mainstream media sources, rather than first-hand information."

Investigators also determined the whistleblower had a political bias against Trump.