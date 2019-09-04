SECTIONS
Vape trail: 1st state in America bans e-cigarettes

Michigan governor calls it 'public health emergency'

Published September 4, 2019 at 11:49am
(ABC NEWS) -- Michigan on Wednesday became the first state in the country to ban flavored e-cigarettes, as concerns continue to grow over the potential dangers of vaping.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made the decision after her chief medical executive found that vaping among young people "constitutes a public health emergency," according to a press release from the governor’s office.

Whitmer lambasted companies selling vaping products by “using candy flavors to hook children on nicotine and misleading claims to promote the belief that these products are safe.”

