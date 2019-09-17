Vaping kills 7th person, CDC opens emergency center

(AL.COM) -- The Centers for Disease Control has activated its Emergency Operations Center in response to the ongoing lung illness linked to vaping.

“CDC has made it a priority to find out what is causing this outbreak of e-cigarette or vaping-related injuries and deaths,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield, M.D. “Activation of CDC’s Emergency Operations Center allows us to enhance operations and provide additional support to CDC staff working to protect our Nation from this serious health threat.”

The seventh death attributed to the pulmonary disease was reported this week. According to CNN, a 40-year-old California man died over the weekend from complications related to using e-cigarettes. Other deaths have been reported in Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Oregon.

