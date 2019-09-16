SECTIONS
'Veggie Tales' creator releases creative Bible for kids and adults

'You're going to have fun reading this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2019 at 8:55pm
(FOX NEWS) -- For decades Phil Vischer created animated stories sharing biblical stories in a creative way through "Veggie Tales" and now he's created a Bible for kids.

"The Laugh and Learn Bible for Kids," which came out Tuesday, has 52 five-minute stories from Genesis to Revelation.

"After 'Veggie Tales,' I wanted to take kids deeper into the Bible," Vischer told Fox News, adding he did a series but wanted to put all the research and knowledge into an actual storybook Bible to "give kids a big-picture view of the entire Bible."

