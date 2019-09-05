SECTIONS
Diversions Money World
Print

'Venomous': Millionaire farmer 'killed by his wife and her lover'

'When he refused to divorce her'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2019 at 9:17pm
Print

(LONDON TELEGRAPH) -- A millionaire farmer, who went missing days before his 70th birthday, was murdered by his wife and her lover when he refused to grant her a divorce after finding out about their affair, a court has heard.

William Taylor, who was known as Bill, disappeared from his home at Harkness Hall in Gosmore, Hertfordshire on June 3 last year with his body being discovered eight months later in a nearby river.

St Albans Crown Court heard how his wife Angela Taylor, 53 and her lover, Paul Cannon, 54, -- who had been lodging with the family -- became consumed by a "venomous hatred" of the father of four when he refused to end his marriage.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Obamas accused of 'deplorable behavior'
'Deepfake' app causes fraud, privacy fears in China
Joe Biden's eye fills with blood
'Venomous': Millionaire farmer 'killed by his wife and her lover'
Today, denunciation defeats discourse
See more...

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×