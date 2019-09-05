'Venomous': Millionaire farmer 'killed by his wife and her lover'

(LONDON TELEGRAPH) -- A millionaire farmer, who went missing days before his 70th birthday, was murdered by his wife and her lover when he refused to grant her a divorce after finding out about their affair, a court has heard.

William Taylor, who was known as Bill, disappeared from his home at Harkness Hall in Gosmore, Hertfordshire on June 3 last year with his body being discovered eight months later in a nearby river.

St Albans Crown Court heard how his wife Angela Taylor, 53 and her lover, Paul Cannon, 54, -- who had been lodging with the family -- became consumed by a "venomous hatred" of the father of four when he refused to end his marriage.

