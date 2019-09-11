SECTIONS
Verdict in for Chinese woman who crashed Trump's Florida home

enigmatic defendant's true purpose in coming to resort never answered

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2019 at 4:37pm
(MIAMI HERALD) -- A Chinese businesswoman was found guilty Wednesday of trespassing at Mar-a-Lago and lying to a federal agent about why she was at President Donald Trump’s private Palm Beach club, capping a bizarre federal trial where the enigmatic defendant’s true purpose in coming to the resort was never answered.

Was Yujing Zhang, 33, just a bumbling tourist or an agent of Beijing’s government? One thing is certain: Zhang, who has been in federal custody since her arrest March 30, now faces up to one year in prison on the trespassing charge and five years on the false-statement offense. She showed no reaction to the verdict.

The 12-member jury deliberated for four-and-a-half hours after a two-day trial in which federal prosecutors accused Zhang of being so bent on entering the posh club to meet Trump that she lied to Secret Service agents and Mar-a-Lago staff, telling them she wanted to attend a gala event she knew had been canceled before she left China.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







